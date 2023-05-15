Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Job Hunt Mastery Bundle

Job Hunt Mastery Bundle

Ace your job search with this ultimate career toolkit.

Effortlessly land a job in this competitive market 💹 with our Job Hunt Mastery Bundle containing: 1️⃣ Job Application Success Checklist 2️⃣ 5 Notion CV Templates 3️⃣ 'Mastering Your Resume' Guide 4️⃣ Exclusive Access to our Telegram Group 5️⃣ Job tracker
Launched in
Hiring
Productivity
Notion
About this launch
Job Hunt Mastery Bundle was hunted by
Sarthak Sharma
in Hiring, Productivity, Notion. Made by
Marco Elizalde
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
