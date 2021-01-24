discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Oras Al-Kubaisi
MakerBuilding Job Description AI
I have started few months ago working on an ATS (Applicant Tracking System) to help startups avoid hiring mistakes by introducing a process which will create the job description, create a hiring pipeline, parse CVs and even show some examples of what to ask and how to prepare for the interview as interviewer. My original idea for generating job descriptions was using templates based on job title. While brain storming, I thought what if I try generating job descriptions using GPT-3? Long story short, I received my access around mid December and started playing around with GPT-3 and was really impressed by it. At this point, I thought, ok instead of waiting for months until I finish the ATS; how about creating this tiny service just to generate job descriptions? I was lucky to find jobdescription.ai is available! So I registered the domain and started building. Three weeks later I have finished the app and thought of sharing it to get feedback and happy to answer your questions.
Share
Spectacular Work