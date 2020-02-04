Discussion
Suren Petrosyan
Maker
Hey makers, I'm very excited to present you with Job Board Fire 2.0! Since our initial launch Job Board Fire has been updated to include: - Employer accounts, an employer dashboard, and employer managed job posts. - Backfilling by Ziprecruiter to display jobs from their network on your job board's search results. - Job Alerts to notify subscribed candidates of new job posts matching their criteria And a ton of other smaller features. Job Board Fire is still being improved on every day, but I felt enough has been added to warrant a re-introduction to the ProductHunt community. I can only hope for Job Board Fire to be received as warmly as it was during the initial launch.
