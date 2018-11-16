Job Board Fire helps content creators and entrepreneurs monetize their audience by creating a job board.
You can have your own branded job board, ready to generate revenue in minutes.
Job Board Fire is powered by 10% of job post revenue so you don't have to worry about paying monthly fees while your job board is picking up steam.
Aaron O'Leary:
Cool idea! Can you embed the job boards on to your own website?
Suren Petrosyan (Maker, Founder of Job Board Fire):
@aaronoleary Thanks! Well, nothing is stopping you from putting it in an iframe, or pointing jobs.yourdomain.com to it, but there is no cleaner way of embedding it at the moment. Will put it on my ever growing list of things to add though (:
Aaron O'Leary:
@webdevsuren "ever growing list" that's the sign of dedication, congrats on the launch!! 🎉
Suren Petrosyan:
@aaronoleary Thank you! I'm so anxious to see how people receive it after so much time spent creating it. My last project that I launched was tiny compared to this...
Aaron O'Leary:
@webdevsuren i'm sure it will do great, I have faith! 🙌
Suren Petrosyan:
Hey Product Hunt people! I'm so excited to finally share Job Board Fire with you. I've been working on this project for a while, and I can't wait to see how everyone reacts to it. Job Board Fire is still a baby and has so much functionality to grow into, but I think I have created a very solid version 1.0 that will be useful for creators. I'm here to answer any questions, and take any feedback you may have.
