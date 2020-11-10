discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Peter Wysinski
Maker
🎈
Hi Product Hunt 👋 My name is Peter and I'm here with my co-founder Vladimir. At our previous companies we ended up building event collection in-house since we cared about performance, privacy, and price. We were frustrated that existing tools didn't support the longtail of integrations and lost events because you couldn't run trackers on your own domain. We coded a very barebone CLI event collection platform EventNative three months ago and got a great response from our peers. We weren't the only ones who had this problem. Today we're launching Jitsu to make data integrations more transparent and accessible for all companies. Data teams deserve to be in control of their dataflow from start to finish and shouldn't be locked into to a SaaS tool for something so core to their infrastructure. Our goal is to fully let you replace Segment and Fivetran. What can it do: ✅ NPM, Yarn, and Vanilla JS Collectors for Frontend Events ✅ CNAME support so you can run collectors on your own domain and never loose events to Ad Block ✅ Drop-in replacement for Segment's and Google Analytic's Backend with CDP schema enforcement ✅ Server to server support for schemaless event collection (great for IoT and logs!) ✅ On the fly event transforms and streaming support ✅ Multiple data warehouse support and multiplexing with no downtime We've started with push event collection and publically launching our SaaS integrations next. Let us know what connectors would be useful for you 🙂 PS: Check our repo at https://eventnative.org (we allow for one-click migration from Jitsu to self-hosting).
Share