Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Jitbit Helpdesk

Jitbit Helpdesk

Answer more support tickets faster

#1 Product of the DayToday
JitBit HelpDesk may be built for ease of use but it surely doesn’t skimp on functionalities. Our main focus is your team productivity - we want you to be able to reply to more support tickets faster using our customer service tool.
Reviews
Michael Milnes
 
Helpful
  • Michael Milnes
    Michael MilnesIT Service Desk Admin
    Pros: 

    Speed, integration into existing applications, ease of management among other things.

    Cons: 

    Not many things come to light. If I do have an issue, their support either provides an alternate solution or create a hotfix

    I use the on-prem version in many different variations.

    Michael Milnes has used this product for one year.
    Comments (1)
Discussion
Max Al Farakh
Max Al Farakh
MakerPro
Hey! I know you saw a lot of help desk apps already. They are all pretty similar, so I'm just going to list things that make us different. 1. Our main focus is on your team's productivity. We do everything we can for you to be able to respond to support tickets quickly and efficiently. Our customers use this app for an entire work day (we do too) and we try to just get out of your way and help you do your job. 2. Our team is very small. Unlike bigger companies in our niche we move really fast. It's not unusual for us to receive a feature request, implement and deploy it within hours. We constantly talk with customers directly and discus their suggestions. 3. We are bootstrapped. No investors, no external funding. The only people we need to report to are our customers. Jitbit Helpdesk has been in active development for almost 10 years and we have around 5000 customers worldwide. What I'm trying to say is that despite being small, we are a stable company with a mature product.
UpvoteShare