Jisell
Ranked #13 for today
Jisell
The only gift card wallet you need
Jisell is a completely universal gift card e-wallet that allows you to digitize any physical or digital gift card that you own.
Launched in
Home
,
User Experience
,
Tech
by
Jisell
About this launch
Jisell
The only gift card wallet you need.
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Jisell by
Jisell
was hunted by
Navtej Singh
in
Home
,
User Experience
,
Tech
. Made by
Alex
. Featured on December 16th, 2022.
Jisell
is not rated yet. This is Jisell's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
4
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#235
