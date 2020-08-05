Jira Slack Integration 2.0
Never login to Jira again
Raj Shanmugam
Maker
Hello PH community, Raj, one of the makers here. We started "Troopr Slack bot for Jira" to address the universal challenge in software teams using Jira for project management: Project Managers are finding it a challenge to keep Jira up to date, while most engineers hate switching context from work to make regular updates in Jira. So we stared by offering a simple way to update Jira from Slack and get actionable notifications about Jira updates in Slack. Several hundred customer feedback and iterations later, we are now excited to launch version 2.0. With this launch we are bringing many more Jira workflows into Slack and we are confident your Jira will stay more current than ever before and your team will have even fewer reasons to login to Jira again. Highlights in 2.0: - Create your own personalized dashboard in Slack for everything Jira - Get Sprint Burndown & many more actionable Reports in Slack. - Run Standups in Slack that are deeply Jira aware. We have also improved the entire onboarding process, so you can get connected and ready in seconds. Troopr is free to try for 14 days. We have affordable pricing for teams of any size. We provide support 24/7 via email and chat for all of our customers. We invite you to check us out and let us know what you think! -Raj & Rashmi
We use this in our Slack and love it. Keep at it, Team Trooper 👍🏻
