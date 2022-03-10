Products
Jinx 2.0
Jinx 2.0
Shared playlists and top-notch music recommendations
iOS
+ 2
Introducing Jinx 2.0 with all-new shared playlists, so you can discover music and build playlists together with your friends. Jinx's unique interface with Spotify recommendation engine makes it easy to discover new music that you'd actually like.
Featured
1h ago
