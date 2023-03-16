Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Jim Designs
Jim Designs
Unlimited premium designs for SaaS and web apps
Visit
Upvote 8
15% off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Jim Design is a subscription-based design studio for SaaS and Web Apps only, providing premium designs, unlimited requests and revisions, for one flat monthly fee.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
SaaS
by
Jim Designs
Secureframe
Ad
Get SOC 2 compliant in weeks, not months
About this launch
Jim Designs
Unlimited premium designs for SaaS and Web Apps
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Jim Designs by
Jim Designs
was hunted by
Jim
in
Design Tools
,
SaaS
. Made by
Jim
. Featured on March 17th, 2023.
Jim Designs
is not rated yet. This is Jim Designs's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#254
Report