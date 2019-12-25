Discussion
Hey, Product Hunters! We spent the last year working on the technology behind Jiggy. It’s the first app that’s able to animate entire humans (eg. not just the face) using a single image and in real time. For Christmas, we included special filters to generate unique & funny eCards you can send to your family and friends. We regularly add more content so you can use Jiggy in any situation. Previous works in the field of human synthesis required several minutes of input video of the subject as well as hours of processing on high end hardware. The technology that powers Jiggy requires just one image that’s processed in real time. We’re constantly improving the results and are now focusing on improving the face synthesis to make it look photo realistic. We’re excited to launch Jiggy - let us know what you think!
Awesome!
Maker
@talhoffman Thanks! Glad you like it.
