Sam Granleese
👋 Hi there! Sam from JigSpace here. We’re proud to officially launch Jig Workshop Pro today. 🐣 🚀 This subscription upgrade to our existing free Workshop apps makes it super easy to create and share 3D knowledge in your workplace or university. Kind of like Canva, for 3D. @greenlig1 @numa and I would love to hear your feedback, requests and ideas.
Hey folks, excited to share our product with you! A few reasons why I think you’ll love it: 💻 Now on desktop! Speed up your Jig creation on a bigger screen, with keyboard shortcuts, special tools, and 3D asset management (BYO mouse). Save your Jigs to your Pro account and view in augmented reality on iPad or iPhone. 🔩 STEP file imports Engineers using SolidWorks or Fusion 360? No worries. Import your CAD files via STEP/STL/OBJ and start making great looking AR presentations in minutes. 🌎 Share 3D knowledge with anyone, anywhere Share with secure links, host multiplayer AR presentations with up to 20 guests, collaborate with teammates or clients, or take your 3D content remote with offline mode. 🧠 Manage and scale Centralise 3D assets for re-use in presentations by non-technical teams, like training or marketing, with your own 3D asset library. Grow and onboard new team members with content distribution and user management. There are loads more updates to come this year, but we know this grab bag of tools will make work lives instantly better for anyone working with 3D products, devices or concepts.
So awesome!!
Non mais c’est quoi cette appli de dingue 😍 trop bonne idée !! Beau travail 👏
@aralc_ireinoznac Merci!
