Jiffy is a free app that lets you quickly search and discover GIFs from GIPHY. When you have found an awesome GIF, just drag and drop it into an app. You can also favorite GIFs, browse favorites, and set a custom keyboard shortcut. Requires macOS 10.15.4.
Discussion
Sindre Sorhus
Maker
Hey everyone! I made this app as a weekend project. I just wanted a quick way to find and save reaction GIFs. As for technical details. The app is made with SwiftUI, which is why it requires macOS 10.15. It was a fun project, but I encountered (and reported) a ton of SwiftUI and GIPHY API bugs. If there's anything missing or if something could be improved. Let me know. I'm very open to feedback, either here or through the “Send Feedback…” button in the app 🙌
Daniel Samuels
@sindresorhus Do you have any details around the type of bugs you encountered?
Zander Martineau
Love this app! Thanks for making it
Adam Bardoň
Would love to try it, but it says it requires macOS 10.15.4 or later (I have 10.15.3).
Sindre Sorhus
Maker
@bardonadam Updated. I assumed people would upgrade macOS patch versions. I’m requiring the latest patch as each patch version fixes some SwiftUI bugs...
