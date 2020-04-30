Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Sindre Sorhus
Maker
Hey everyone! I made this app as a weekend project. I just wanted a quick way to find and save reaction GIFs. As for technical details. The app is made with SwiftUI, which is why it requires macOS 10.15. It was a fun project, but I encountered (and reported) a ton of SwiftUI and GIPHY API bugs. If there's anything missing or if something could be improved. Let me know. I'm very open to feedback, either here or through the “Send Feedback…” button in the app 🙌
Upvote (5)Share
@sindresorhus Do you have any details around the type of bugs you encountered?
Maker
@daniel_samuels Some of my reports can be found at https://github.com/feedback-assi... and https://github.com/Giphy/GiphyAP...
Love this app! Thanks for making it
Upvote (1)Share
Would love to try it, but it says it requires macOS 10.15.4 or later (I have 10.15.3).
Maker
@bardonadam Updated. I assumed people would upgrade macOS patch versions. I’m requiring the latest patch as each patch version fixes some SwiftUI bugs...
Upvote (1)Share