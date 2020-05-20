Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Naveen
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 📖 Backstory: In early march, Alex and I started working on a video calling product with powerful deep learning features. Because of the pandemic, we started spending a ton of time on other video calling apps. We found these apps to be lacking in many useful features we personally wanted. So we decided to built it ourselves so everyone can use them on existing platforms like Zoom, Skype, Meet etc. ⚡️About Jiff: Today we're super excited to launch the Jiff mac app with some core features! We had a lot of fun building and testing it on our daily video calls. Jiff sits in between your web camera and your favorite video calling apps. It allows you to enhance your video call experience by giving you the tools to adjust your appearance (lighting, saturation) and background (cropping out your face and adding a different background) Jiff is launching as a free app, you can use it up to 2 hours a day, everyday, forever. To increase your limit, simply invite your colleagues, friends or your classmates to Jiff using your invite link and you will get additional 15 mins added to your account per invite. 🕵️♂️ Privacy: We built our own lightweight face tracking model in Swift that not only works well on even older Macs, it also performs all the computation locally. Thus keeping all your image data on your computer. 😻Product Hunt Exclusive: To celebrate our launch, When you visit jiff.ai from Product Hunt and sign up, you'll get an additional 60 minutes (50% more) free per day that lasts forever 💛. 🙏 Feedback: If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to post here or email us at 💌hello(@)jiff.ai Stay tuned for more new and exciting features in the coming weeks. Be safe! Naveen
Upvote (1)Share