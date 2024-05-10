Launches
Fast, fluent, voice-based AI

Jib is a conversational AI that is so fast and fluent you can barely tell it's a bot. Talk to Jib totally hands-free – in the car, or on a walk.
iOS
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
Voicenotes
Voicenotes
AI note-taker that's truly intelligent
We couldn't have built this without...
Xcode
Xcode
1,102 upvotes
Love it or hate it, you're not making iOS apps without it.
Godspeed
Godspeed
139 upvotes
Our favorite To-do app – with full keyboard shortcut support for every action.
Diet Coke
0 upvotes
Possibly the pinnacle of human achievement. Don't @ me.
About this launch
Jib by
was hunted by
Daniel de Haas
in iOS, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Stedman Blake Hood
and
Daniel de Haas
. Featured on May 20th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Jib's first launch.
