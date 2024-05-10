Launches
Home
Product
Jib
Ranked #16 for today
Jib
Fast, fluent, voice-based AI
Jib is a conversational AI that is so fast and fluent you can barely tell it's a bot. Talk to Jib totally hands-free – in the car, or on a walk.
totally hands-free
– in the car, or on a walk.
Launched in
iOS
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Jib
Voicenotes
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Xcode
1,102 upvotes
Love it or hate it, you're not making iOS apps without it.
Godspeed
139 upvotes
Our favorite To-do app – with full keyboard shortcut support for every action.
Diet Coke
0 upvotes
Possibly the pinnacle of human achievement. Don't @ me.
About this launch
Jib
Fast, fluent, voice-based AI
Jib by
Jib
was hunted by
Daniel de Haas
in
iOS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Stedman Blake Hood
and
Daniel de Haas
. Featured on May 20th, 2024.
Jib
is not rated yet. This is Jib's first launch.
