Post a Job
Home
→
JetOctopus
JetOctopus
SaaS crawler and log analyzer
Developer Tools
Tech
25
No project limits - you can crawl as many websites as you want. Only the number of crawled pages matter.
No log lines limits - have server logs from decades ago? OK, JetOctopus is able to analyze it.
GSC integration without extra fee. And much more.
Featured
an hour ago
Wanna know which pages bots visit/ignore and why? Use logs analyzer
Logs files register each request the web server receives. If you want to get SEO insights from logs, you'll need to deal with heavy-data processing. That can only be done by an enterprise-grade logs analyzer. Jetoctopus precisely shows how any bot is crawling your pages, so you can optimize your site to increase organic visibility.
JetOctopus Review: Faster SEO Audits
In the world of SEO, efficiency is the key. You need to have reliable tools to help you with your day-to-day activities or it will take you weeks before you optimize a single website. Luckily for us SEOs, we are in an industry where we have so many tools to choose from but there is one that...
1 Review
5.0/5
Ann M
Hunter
JetOctopus is a full-service SEO website crawler and log analyzer that helps you get valuable on-page data on every URL and improve SEO performance.
