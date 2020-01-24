Deals
JetBrains Mono
JetBrains Mono
A free font that makes it easier for devs to read code 🛠️
Open Source
Typography
+ 4
JetBrains Mono is the free and open-source typeface for developers that makes it easier to read code.
an hour ago
This free font was designed to make it easier for devs to read code
You love fonts for developers. You know you do. They're simple, visually appealing, and easy on the eyes. Enter JetBrains Mono, a new developer typeface specifically designed for readability and compactness. This way, you can easily parse through code, without the need to scale up the size of the font and without any danger of making each line of code unnecessarily long.
Discussion
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
Looks like an interesting and free alternative to
Dank Mono
which is pretty popular too 👀
an hour ago
shad
@amrith
worse name, arguably;)
21 minutes ago
