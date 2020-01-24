This free font was designed to make it easier for devs to read code

You love fonts for developers. You know you do. They're simple, visually appealing, and easy on the eyes. Enter JetBrains Mono, a new developer typeface specifically designed for readability and compactness. This way, you can easily parse through code, without the need to scale up the size of the font and without any danger of making each line of code unnecessarily long.