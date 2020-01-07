Discussion
Alex Oleshkevich
Maker
Hi hunters! We are eager to show you our customer support application - Jelpy.io Together with my wife Jenny we have been working on this project for 3 months. This application is dedicated to small agencies so we try to keep it simple yet functional. We want businesses to keep calm and focus on their goals and not be distracted by instant notifications. Jelpy is asynchronous. It works via e-mail. This app collects feedback from customers, attach files, add extra user information and send it to Jelpy. We provide an interactive on-site widget to collect feedback. It is installable just in minutes. It is 100% Javascript controllable. We also offer REST API for your mobile and command-line tools. Custom message properties supported as well (like auth status, user balance, etc) (though, the docs ain't ready yet -- we work on it) BTW, Jelpy supports virtual mailboxes so you can forward mail from your current info@ (or support@) post boxes. Feel free to comment. We hope you'd enjoy it!
Hi Alex, great product! Just wondering if there were any plans to launch a live chat and knowledge base feature?
Maker
@harry_burr1 we constantly talk with @jenny_korzun about KB so I would say the topic is under control. but in doubt about live chat. Does iive chat is important for you?
@jenny_korzun @waukalak Most of our customers use live chat instead of email so it is more important. Thanks for the prompt reply.
Maker
@jenny_korzun @harry_burr1 Our primary goal is to provide an app for individuals or small businesses who don't need a real time communication. That's why we focus on email. We try to be simple as much as possible. Canned responses fill the KB gap for us at this moment. I don't exclude that we will add another channels in the future.