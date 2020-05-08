Discussion
Sean Owl
Maker
I originally built Jelly-Party about a month ago to synchronously watch videos with friends on my Jellyfin server and since extended the application to work on most websites. Jelly-Party runs using vuejs & nodejs. Some other great extensions have popped up in the meantime, but I still think it's worth sharing Jelly-Party — it uses a nodejs powered websocket server in the backend that is located in Frankfurt, Germany and should provide seamless connection and low latency. I've made the entire source code public on Github, including the server code, so please feel free to check it out (https://github.com/seandlg). I'll also gladly check out any pull requests or suggestions for improvement. For any feedback, I'll be monitoring ProductHunt, Github and our Discord-channel (which you'll find a link to on our website). Please note that I'm a recently self-taught developer and just started with vuejs a month ago. The extension works fine, but if you have any suggestions for improvement code-wise & tech-wise I'd appreciate any learning opportunity. I'm excited to see what you guys think! Best, Sean
