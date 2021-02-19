  1. Home
Jel

The video game for work.

Jel is the video game for work. Jel is a collaboration tool designed for teams who also play games. Speak naturally as avatars, without using your camera.
Jel is the always-on video game you can use all day with your team to hang out or get stuff done.
Greg Fodor
Hi! I'm the creator of Jel. Previously, I led the team working on Mozilla Hubs and was a co-founder of AltspaceVR. Jel is a product I developed to scratch my own itch: a video game for working with my team that I can keep open all day on my computer that is a place to have fun, hang out, and collaborate. I designed Jel for people like me who already play games on nights and weekends, and are tired of boring video calls. I hope you check it out and look forward to getting some great feedback from this community!
John Westra #VR #AR #SR #Innovation#VIO™ Virtual #Innovation Operative
Jel is a great, lightweight virtual collaboration application, for teams. Creating & sharing a meeting space and onboarding participants is drop-dead simple as is sharing information. If your goal is to create a simple, fun, virtual space for your team, Jel is worth checking out.
Matt Cool
Jel helps eliminates so much remote meeting anxiety. Definitely something good to try out!
Bogdan Ionita
Looks great, Greg!
