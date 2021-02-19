discussion
Hi! I'm the creator of Jel. Previously, I led the team working on Mozilla Hubs and was a co-founder of AltspaceVR. Jel is a product I developed to scratch my own itch: a video game for working with my team that I can keep open all day on my computer that is a place to have fun, hang out, and collaborate. I designed Jel for people like me who already play games on nights and weekends, and are tired of boring video calls. I hope you check it out and look forward to getting some great feedback from this community!
Jel is a great, lightweight virtual collaboration application, for teams. Creating & sharing a meeting space and onboarding participants is drop-dead simple as is sharing information. If your goal is to create a simple, fun, virtual space for your team, Jel is worth checking out.
Looks great, Greg!