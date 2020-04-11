Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Josip Žemberi
Maker
Hi everyone! I'm an Android Developer and I built this app as I wanted to detect and avoid behaviors that have a bad influence on my health. The app is freshly released. It's built with data privacy in mind. No server, no login, no ads. Crash and usage analytics can be turned off in Settings. To get access to premium features, with a free 2-month premium trial (no payment method required), just click a "Try for free" button inside the app when Premium is offered. Try it out and let me know if you have any feature requests. Dark Theme is 🚀 soon! Cheers, Josip
UpvoteShare