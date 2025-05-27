Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Jazzberry
Jazzberry
AI bug finding with real code execution
Visit
Upvote 71
Jazzberry is an AI agent for finding bugs that is driven by real code execution. You can add Jazzberry on GitHub to start automatically getting bug reports on your pull requests.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Jazzberry
AI bug finding with real code execution
Follow
71
Points
5
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Jazzberry by
Jazzberry
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mateo Perez
and
Marco Dewey
. Featured on May 29th, 2025.
Jazzberry
is not rated yet. This is Jazzberry's first launch.