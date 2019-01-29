Jaybird RUN XT announced with IPX7 waterproof rating, new colors, and podcast app integration | ZDNet

I've been using headphones for running for more than a decade and the greatest achievement in the last couple of years was manufacturers making earbuds with absolutely no wires required. In late 2017, Jaybird released the Jaybird RUN and now about 18 months later we have the improved Jaybird RUN XT launching at the same $179.99 as its first version.