Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Jaybird Run XT

Jaybird Run XT

True Wireless Earphones from Jaybird, now waterproof

get it

The evolution of our high-performance, truly wireless earbuds—now fully sweat and waterproof (IPX7). Combining a streamlined, ultra-comfortable fit with premium sound, our RUN XT headphones feature a lightweight design and enhanced bluetooth performance for passionate runners in pursuit of their limits.

Around the web
Jaybird RUN XT announced with IPX7 waterproof rating, new colors, and podcast app integration | ZDNetI've been using headphones for running for more than a decade and the greatest achievement in the last couple of years was manufacturers making earbuds with absolutely no wires required. In late 2017, Jaybird released the Jaybird RUN and now about 18 months later we have the improved Jaybird RUN XT launching at the same $179.99 as its first version.
ZDNetMatthew Miller
Jaybird unveils the thoroughly unexciting RUN XT true wireless earbudsJaybird Introduces Waterproof Version of its Completely Wire-Free Sport Headphones PARK CITY, Utah -- Jan. 29, 2019 - Jaybird, a leader in sport headphones for runners, announced today the Jaybird RUN XT True Wireless Sport Headphones, the next evolution of Jaybird RUN designed for runners and athletes.
Android Police - Android news, reviews, apps, games, phones, tablets
Jaybird's updated Run XT add waterproofing to the truly wireless headphonesJaybird is back with a second generation of its truly wireless Run headphones, the Run XT, which offer an improvement over the originals by adding full IPX7 waterproofing and some new colors options.
The Verge

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I adore Jaybirds, the fit is always perfect especially when running and now the added waterproofing is even better!
Upvote ·