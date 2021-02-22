discussion
Anthony Goubard
Founder of Japplis - Productivity Tools
Hi hunters, Today we are launching Japplis Toolbox 5.0. Company employees sometimes may need some small tool to perform some text action like decoding a URL or sorting text lines or counting the number of words in text. They then google "online url decoder" or other queries and use a website to perform the operation which may leak your company data to this website. With Japplis Toolbox all text is processed on the PC. It also can do things that websites can't, like keeping the window always on top or having translucent window. Japplis Toolbox is a free software (no account required), you can install it on Windows, Mac OS X and Linux. For those interested in the list of tools:
- Encoding / Decoding: URL, Base64, XML, Query parameters, Hex, Hexadecimal numbers, Binary numbers, ROT13, ROT47, Unicode, Morse, Cyrillic, Volapuk
- Lines: Sort, Reverse, Shuffle, Number, Delete duplicates, Trim spaces, Extract words, Join, Sort by length, Remove empty, Delete 1 out of 2, Count occurrences, Format HTML/XML, Format JSON
- Pattern: Prefix, Suffix, Keep regular expression (regexp), Remove regexp, Keep lines, Remove lines, Split regexp, Contains regexp, Replace regexp, Date to long, Long to date
- Text Characteristics: Character count, Word count, Line count, XML validate, Hash code, MD2, MD5, CRC32, Adler32, SHA-1, SHA-256, SHA-384, SHA-512, SHA3-224, SHA3-256, SHA3-384, SHA3-512
- Properties: Java system properties, Java Swing UI Defaults, Computer environment properties
- Characters: Character in specified font, Hexadecimal value based on specified character encoding, Decimal value, Character name, Character category
- Find in files: Find regular expression in specified files, Show file names, Show found line numbers, Show number of occurrence found
