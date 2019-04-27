Japan Rail Planner is a free trip planning tool, designed for people who wish to use the Japan Rail Pass to travel around Japan by train. The website helps you to create a route, search for accommodation, estimate costs, and more.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jack CowellMaker@jacowl · Co-founder, Interrail Planner
We're very excited to announce the launch of Japan Rail Planner! Having travelled to Japan last year and getting inspired to improve the planning experience, I really think this website will benefit anyone wanting to travel to Japan using a Japan Rail pass. Feedback welcome!
Upvote Share·