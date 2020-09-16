discussion
Kristian Freeman
Hunterindie hacker and developer advocate
So excited to be hunting my buddy @colbyfayock's new book 🙌 Colby launched his free book 50 Projects for React & the Static Web last month and it was a huge success — over 4,100 people (!) signed up for his list to read it. I'm stoked for him to build on that success with Jamstack Handbook. I've been following his progress as he writes this and I'm sure it's going to be a huge hit. If you've wanted to learn Jamstack and how to build apps with it, this is a great resource, and at the price, it's a no-brainer! By the way—two ebooks in two months 🤯 Amazing job, Colby!
