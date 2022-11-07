Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Jamku Portal
Jamku Portal

Jamku Portal

Automated notices, demand, proceeding tracking for India

Free Options
Compliance tracking software for automated data fetching from Income tax, GST, TDS website of Indian Tax Departments.
Launched in Productivity, Tech by
Jamku Portal
About this launch
Jamku Portal
Jamku PortalAutomated: Notices, Demand, Proceeding tracking for India
1review
7
followers
Jamku Portal by
Jamku Portal
was hunted by
Adarsh Madrecha
in Productivity, Tech. Made by
Adarsh Madrecha
and
Yogesh Kudikala
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
Jamku Portal
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Jamku Portal's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#62