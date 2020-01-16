  1. Home
JamBuddy

Find and collaborate with musicians around you thru Spotify

Through JamBuddy, you can find musicians around you based on your Spotify account and repertoire.
No matter whether you are an experienced musician or a beginner, please feel free to signup.
Takayuki Suzuki
Takayuki Suzuki
Maker
I built this app because I wanted to jam with someone who has a similar musical preference when I want to jam. Any feedback would be appreciated
