Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
JamBuddy
JamBuddy
Find and collaborate with musicians around you thru Spotify
Android
iPhone
+ 4
Through JamBuddy, you can find musicians around you based on your Spotify account and repertoire.
No matter whether you are an experienced musician or a beginner, please feel free to signup.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Takayuki Suzuki
Maker
I built this app because I wanted to jam with someone who has a similar musical preference when I want to jam. Any feedback would be appreciated
Upvote
Share
3 days ago
Send