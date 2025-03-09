Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Jamba 1.6
This is a launch from Write with HAIMKE
See 1 previous launch
Jamba 1.6
Enterprise-ready, open model with 256K context
Visit
Upvote 57
Jamba 1.6, from AI21 Labs, is the high-quality, open model for enterprises. 256K context, outperforms, and offers on-premise/VPC deployment for data security.
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Development
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Write with HAIMKE
Turn bullet points to text
4.91 out of 5.0
Follow
57
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Jamba 1.6 by
Write with HAIMKE
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Development
. Made by
Ori Goshen
. Featured on March 11th, 2025.
Write with HAIMKE
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 44 users. It first launched on June 1st, 2020.