This is a launch from Write with HAIMKE See 1 previous launch

Jamba 1.6 Enterprise-ready, open model with 256K context Visit Upvote 57

Jamba 1.6, from AI21 Labs, is the high-quality, open model for enterprises. 256K context, outperforms, and offers on-premise/VPC deployment for data security.

Meet the team Show more Show more