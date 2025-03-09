Subscribe
Write with HAIMKE
Jamba 1.6

Enterprise-ready, open model with 256K context
Jamba 1.6, from AI21 Labs, is the high-quality, open model for enterprises. 256K context, outperforms, and offers on-premise/VPC deployment for data security.
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceDevelopment

Write with HAIMKE
Turn bullet points to text
Jamba 1.6 by
Write with HAIMKE
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, Development. Made by
Ori Goshen
. Featured on March 11th, 2025.
Write with HAIMKE
Write with HAIMKE is rated 4.9/5 by 44 users. It first launched on June 1st, 2020.