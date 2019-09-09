Deals
Jam Toys
Jam Toys
A kid friendly musical playground
Jam Toys is a kid-friendly musical playground! Tap, touch, swipe, pluck, and shake to play a set of six magical instruments: triangle, strings, theremin, disc, drums and rattle.
Robbie Tilton
Maker
I made a kids iOS app that I wanted to share with you. I hope you like it.
