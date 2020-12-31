discussion
👋 Hi Product Hunters! I'm excited to share with you my first product on Product Hunt 🌟 I started the JAM SEO tools project out of frustration, I experienced after I moved my blog from WordPress to JAMstack. Don't get me wrong, JAMstack is amazing and I will never get back to WP but... While I was using WP I get quite addicted to plugins like Yoast and The SEO framework - which let us precisely optimize metadata for SEO for every post - I couldn't find any similar solution for JAMstack blogs 😩 Maybe I was Google too soft, but nothing popped out 🤔 At that moment I decided to create a basic SEO optimization web app just to help me in my typing ventures. Then I realized... 💡 Hey! There are probably more JAMstack users who feel the same pain as I did, so let polish it up a bit and share it with the community for FREE, and let see what will happen! Hell yeah! 🔥 So here it is, after a long weekend I give the JAM SEO tools to your hands. I hope it will serve the community well, and optimize hundreds of thousands of blogs posts, and more 🙌 Features delivered so far: ✅ Optimize posts title and description length for Google SERP for Desktop and Mobile ✅ Make sure your posts title and description use all targeted keywords ✅ Optimize posts keyword saturation (per keyword) and readability score (based on The Flesch Reading Ease Readability Formula) ✅ Control number of words of the content of your posts ✅ Live reports - after every content change you get a fresh report on how your content is performing ✅ Keep the state saved in browser session storage - in case you click refresh 😉 Because it's not a plugin to use it you have to copy & paste the title, description, and content from your blog then the magic will happen. When you are happy with the results, just copy and paste them back into your markdown file. Done! As mentioned on the website I will keep adding new features and tools over time, and make sure that the tools follow current best practices for well-backed SEO 👌 This product is still evolving (perpetual Beta), but I consider it production-ready and work with it daily. Test it and let me know your thoughts. Bug reports are welcome 🤓 If you have a feature request, feel free to share it here or drop me a message on Twitter > @farynaio BTW JAM SEO tools is build on JAMstack too :-) Enjoy!
