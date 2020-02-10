Discussion
2 Reviews
P.J. Leimgruber
This maker comes from a very robust security background having helped build both identity verification (Cognito) and decentralized identity (Bloom). TLDR this is a common sense evolution of the behavior we all are doing anyway, just in a more safe/secure way. Lot's of neat futures in the works, exciting to follow this project as it unfolds. Congrats Jam team!
@jbackus3 you probably already know that these services are probably gonna come after you and get you to shut this down 😅 I'm genuinely curious what your plan is to prevent them from shutting Jam down 🤔 I saw @joshconstine wrote about y'all earlier today too 👀
countdown until cease and decist! cool idea though
