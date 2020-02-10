  1. Home
Binge more. Pay less. With friends! 😍

Stop texting your friends for logins. Get access to services your friends pay for, instantly and securely.
Jam is a social password manager. It helps users find ways to save money, split costs, and stay secure.
Jam lets you safely share streaming app passwordsCan't afford Netflix and HBO and Spotify and Disney+...? Now there's an app specially built for giving pals your passwords while claiming to keep your credentials safe. It's called Jam, and the questionably legal service launched in private beta this morning. Founder John Back...
Discussion
2 Reviews5.0/5
P.J. Leimgruber
This maker comes from a very robust security background having helped build both identity verification (Cognito) and decentralized identity (Bloom). TLDR this is a common sense evolution of the behavior we all are doing anyway, just in a more safe/secure way. Lot's of neat futures in the works, exciting to follow this project as it unfolds. Congrats Jam team!
Amrith Shanbhag
@jbackus3 you probably already know that these services are probably gonna come after you and get you to shut this down 😅 I'm genuinely curious what your plan is to prevent them from shutting Jam down 🤔 I saw @joshconstine wrote about y'all earlier today too 👀
Ouriel Ohayon
countdown until cease and decist! cool idea though
