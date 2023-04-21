Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Jailbreak Chat
Jailbreak Chat

Jailbreak Chat

Collection of ChatGPT jailbreak prompts

Free
Embed
The largest collection of ChatGPT jailbreaks on the internet
Launched in
Newsletters
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Jailbreak Chat
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free
About this launch
Jailbreak Chat
Jailbreak ChatCollection of ChatGPT jailbreak prompts
0
reviews
8
followers
Jailbreak Chat by
Jailbreak Chat
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Newsletters, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Alex
. Featured on April 22nd, 2023.
Jailbreak Chat
is not rated yet. This is Jailbreak Chat's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-