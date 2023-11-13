Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Jai
Jai
One Javascript framework for all your front-end needs
More info
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Jai.js is a Powerful full-stack Javascript Framework for creating Web User Interfaces. One Javascript Framework for all your front-end needs. Releasing on December 13, 2023. Build web interfaces with efficiency and speed like never before
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
Jai.js
index.dev
Ad
Hire 5% of engineering talent vetted from 200k+ candidates
About this launch
Jai.js
One Javascript Framework for all your front-end needs
0
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
Jai by
Jai.js
was hunted by
Harpal Singh
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Harpal Singh
. Featured on December 13th, 2023.
Jai.js
is not rated yet. This is Jai.js's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report