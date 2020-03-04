A New App Wants You to Dance With Artists' Holograms Those who dream of dancing alongside popular musicians may finally get the chance - sort of - thanks to the latest byproduct of the music industry 's ongoing love affair with holograms. Jadu, a Los Angeles-based startup that launched on Wednesday morning, is just the most recent in a music industry craze that began with the Tupac hologram at Coachella in 2012 and still isn't stopping.