Jadu
Jadu
Perform with holograms
iPhone
Virtual Reality
+ 1
Jadu lets you to perform with holograms of your favorite musicians & performers.
- choose from a library of performers
- place the artist's hologram anywhere you like
- get in the video with the artist
- capture a video performing the song together
Featured
41 minutes ago
Introducing Jadu, A Social App That Lets You Perform With Holograms
New social app from Asad J. Malik's volumetric content studio lets users record content with launch artists Vic Mensa, Palaye Royale, Poppy, Pussy Riot, and Sir Chloe. For those who dream of performing with their favorite artists-at least via social media-Jadu might be your new favorite app. The latest project from Asad J.
New App Lets You Perform Alongside Poppy, Palaye Royale Holograms
Ever wish you could perform with your favorite musicians? A newly launched app by the name of Jadu could allow you to do the next best thing, offering you the opportunity to record performances alongside three-dimensional holograms of musicians.
A New App Wants You to Dance With Artists' Holograms
Those who dream of dancing alongside popular musicians may finally get the chance - sort of - thanks to the latest byproduct of the music industry 's ongoing love affair with holograms. Jadu, a Los Angeles-based startup that launched on Wednesday morning, is just the most recent in a music industry craze that began with the Tupac hologram at Coachella in 2012 and still isn't stopping.
