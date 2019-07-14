Discussion
James Potter
Hey everyone 👋 I got tired of sharing links to various video conferencing services in Slack, so I thought it would be interesting to attach a video hangout to a Slack channel that's always on. A video room also serves as akind of 'water cooler' for your team. If anyone wants to co-work on video they can jump into the room at any time and ask others to join them by clicking on their faces. The bot also posts to the channel if a few pepole just joined the video. Add it to your Slack with one click: https://jackfruit.live/add-to-slack/ You can use it with public and private channels. Let me know if have any questions!
Nice one James!
@lucia_ziyuan Thanks Lucia :)
