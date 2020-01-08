  1. Home
Self-defense and martial arts training app

-Learn Basic Self-Defense, Boxing, Kick Boxing, Muay Thai, MMA, Jiu-Jitsu
-Schedule training sessions with people in your area (free)
-Discuss your training needs, availability, work-out routines and more via chat
-Hire/pay an experienced trainer (coming soon)
Discussion
Mike Petrosyan
Maker
I was tired of joining expensive, contract-heavy martial arts gyms that could not accommodate my schedule and/or training needs. I had a handful of people that I could train with at home or the park but felt like I could do better. I went on a hunt to find a solution that was free and easy but came up short. One of my sparring partners and I built this app to bring together martial arts enthusiasts of all disciplines to train and learn together without friction. Find them, "Jab" them, pick time/place and train. And don't forget to Mix It Up! That's it! We would love to get your feedback.
Step Step
I love the idea of this app, it’s always hard for me to find training partners. Will definitely be using this! 👍
