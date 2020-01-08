Discussion
Mike Petrosyan
Maker
I was tired of joining expensive, contract-heavy martial arts gyms that could not accommodate my schedule and/or training needs. I had a handful of people that I could train with at home or the park but felt like I could do better. I went on a hunt to find a solution that was free and easy but came up short. One of my sparring partners and I built this app to bring together martial arts enthusiasts of all disciplines to train and learn together without friction. Find them, "Jab" them, pick time/place and train. And don't forget to Mix It Up! That's it! We would love to get your feedback.
