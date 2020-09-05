discussion
Mark Prutskiy
MakerCEO & CoFounder of Super-Smash Inc.
Hi guys as many makers I had an issue which I tried to solve by my self. I trained boxing with my coach and we noticed that in markets we can't find a good timer which will solve our tasks. That motivated me to create a modern and professional timer that will be the best fit for professionals and beginners. As a result we use the timer with my coach in training lessons and hope you will enjoy it too.
