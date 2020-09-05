Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → JAB

JAB

Modern & professional boxing interval timer

get it
JAB is a modern, professional, multifunctional timer for boxing, workout and other kinds of sport, which not only is a conventional timer (duh), but also has other cool features that will make your training process easier and more enjoyable.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Mark Prutskiy
Maker
CEO & CoFounder of Super-Smash Inc.
Hi guys as many makers I had an issue which I tried to solve by my self. I trained boxing with my coach and we noticed that in markets we can't find a good timer which will solve our tasks. That motivated me to create a modern and professional timer that will be the best fit for professionals and beginners. As a result we use the timer with my coach in training lessons and hope you will enjoy it too.
Upvote
Share