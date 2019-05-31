izichart is a simple website to view the stock market without distractions. Just a simple chart with a simple ticker. That's it.
Daniel EitamMaker@dadatalks
I suffer from ADHD and I've started trading stocks not too long ago. However, all the websites I use have an abundance of info, ads, charts, that simply distract me from doing what I need. So I built izichart, a dead simple website to view the stock market with no distractions. Didn't have to write any code except for HTML/CSS😉 I've decided to share izichart with the🌎 Who knows, maybe someone else will also find this relaxing😄 so here ya go🎉
