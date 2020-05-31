iwanttobuybitcoin
Hey Product Hunt! Thank you, @kevin, for hunting our product. We greatly appreciate it. My co-founder, @porsche_ma, and I created iwanttobuybitcoin, because we believe that crypto has an indispensible place in the future, and that a crypto-friendly world will be a freer world. Nevertheless, a lot of the exchanges out there are hard to use, causing unnecessary confusion and skepticism. So we focused on simplifying the whole buying process, optimizing for the customer experience, such that anyone with a computer and a credit/debit card can easily buy crypto. Our mission is to enable mass crypto adoption, and we believe that our product can do that. We hope you like our product, and we’re more than happy to answer your questions :)
Omg this product is amazing...unbelievable!!!
wow Great Product ! The industry needed a service like that
Oh damn, isn't this just an amazing product, you guys should really check it out !
Hey guys, love the landing page design! How long does it take for you guys to send me the crypto after I've bought?