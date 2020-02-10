Discussion
Henry Zhou
Hunter
Hey PH! My friend @njinuity started this with the idea that there are better ways to organize our files. It's grown a lot since then - please direct questions to him!
Maker
Hi PH! Thanks @ehnree for hunting us. Ivy Documents is tags based file management- we started to help people who needed strict file control (undergo audits) manage their documents using tags to organize their files. Documents often need to be used in different contexts or groupings - but folders force you to put them in one location, leading to digging through multiple folders to get what you want. Alternatively, people make copies and put them in a bunch of other folders, creating a versioning nightmare. Tags solve this by letting you flexibly group and sort your documents. Since this initial idea we've expanded a lot, but I'm new to PH so only discovering this now! If you have any questions or feedback, I’m happy to talk! We’re only through a web interface right now, but we’re thinking about creating a desktop application to access/save your files directly. If this is something you’d be interested in I’d love to hear from you.
