Tucker Schreiber
Maker
Hey makers! Excited to introduce what Evan Cloutier and I have been working on – Ivy with Friends. Since the initial release of Ivy, our approach has been to bring a wellness lens to a simple productivity tool. We’ve made it a priority to keep Ivy intuitive and easy to use so that you can make progress toward achieving your goals one day at a time. When we started to explore more about wellness, we learned that authenticity can have a meaningful impact on your well-being. And what you do every day that doesn’t get shared on social media or in group chats can be an authentic and intimate portrayal of who you are. So recently, we introduced Community — a public feed of what people are working on in Ivy— which helps normalize life in a way that social products can’t. You probably aren’t the only one who has to do laundry today, even though nobody mentions it. And today, we’re excited to introduce the next step in Ivy’s evolution — one that not only helps you make progress toward achieving your goals easier than before, but that also helps you build and maintain authentic connections with the important people in your life. Happy to answer any questions anyone has! 😻 Be sure to grab your favourite @username in Ivy before it's gone!
