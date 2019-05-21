Ivy 1.0
A stress-free way to get things done
Ivy uses a 100-year-old strategy for getting things done in a stress-free way. It uses a secret productivity tool used by world-class experts like athletes, scientists, and CEOs.
Reviews
Extremely simple. No bloat that you find in other productivity apps.
Web would be great!
Awesome app. Looking forward to what's next!Jeff Shin has used this product for one month.
Been using Ivy regularly for weeks and it's working for me so far. Straightforward and easy-to-use.
Push notification customization (reminders) would be great.
Excited to see what's next for Ivy! So much potential.Kevin Donnelly has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Tucker SchreiberMaker@tuckerschreiber · building @tryivy prev. @shopify
Hi everyone! Today we're excited to introduce the first version of Ivy to the Product Hunt community. But first, a bit of a backstory... In 2014 I was diagnosed with GAD (generalized anxiety disorder). I was in school at the time, and I was trying to manage my time at University with two part time jobs. It was definitely a chaotic point in my life, and in order to get through it all, I had to take things one day at a time – keeping my mental and physical health top of mind. I did that by keeping detailed journals and to-do lists. Fast forward a bit and I found myself dropping out of University to work at Shopify, and then Wealthsimple (both considered to be some pretty exciting Canadian companies!). So over the ~5 years or so of working at Shopify then Wealthsimple, I (like many) had tried a number of different tools to keep my life and priorities in check. Journaling, Jira, Trello, Github, Email, Slack, etc…but none of them really helped me get a grasp of everything that was going on in my life. Indeed, using multiple tools to try and stay productive is somewhat counterintuitive. And so that’s where Ivy comes in. Today it’s a simple to-do list app based on a 100-year old productivity method (The Ivy Lee Method). But in the future we see Ivy becoming a tool that aggregates all the different ways people get things done, with a balance of mental and digital health on top. We're rolling invites out daily, and are currently iOS only with plans to roll out on other platforms in the coming months. Let me know if you have any questions or comments! And thanks to all the folks who have helped us improve the product over the past month.
Craig Hunter@craig_hunter
Have been loving the Ivy all the way from the early beta. Such a great approach for keeping focused. It's a refreshing take on to do lists and task managers that often get less useful with more features.
Jasmin Goe@jasmingoe
I really enjoy this app - glad to have it in my life!
Tucker SchreiberMaker@tuckerschreiber · building @tryivy prev. @shopify
@jasmingoe Thank you Jasmin!
Yash Jejani@yjejani
Looks interesting. A few more customisation options will make it even better.
Kevin Donnelly@_kdonnelly · marketing at @shopify and @getfrenzyapp
Great work on Ivy! It's rare that a new app can become a habit for me as quickly as Ivy has. And I'm thankful for that -- definitely helping me stay focused and organized.
