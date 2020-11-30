  1. Home
iVoiceNote 2.0

Free Voice Typing Notebook Online with Speech Recognition

Experience the next level of Speech Recognition AI
-We uses Google Speech Recognition to transcribe your spoken words into text.
Features
- Works in your Chrome
- Support 60+ languages
- Fast sharing your note by creating a public URL
- 95% accuracy
- Free!!!!
Mark Liu
Maker
The note sharing feature is my own favorite. Feel free to suggest anything.
