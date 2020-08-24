discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Sergio
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 Today I’d like to share with you a project that we have been working on during the lockdown. This is iVisa Passport Photos, an app that allows anyone to get a perfect and 100% government-compliant photograph. It seems like yesterday when I was in Harvard Business School talking with my cofounder about my terrible experience trying to get a passport photo from a local drugstore. 5 years later, we’ve revamped our original product to make it MUCH better. Hasn’t it happened to you that you need an emergency picture but there’s nowhere to take it? That won’t be a problem anymore! With iVisa Passport Photos you can submit a selfie and, within minutes, download it with the format needed thanks to our quick and convenient technology. Everything is completed online and there is no need to have your pictures taken outside your home or office. In addition to this, we offer great savings compared to stores, which is awesome if you want a non-expensive passport photo. ➡️ Here's an overview of how it works: 📸 TAKE A PICTURE WITH MOBILE Take the photo using a smartphone, tablet, or digital camera and upload the best shot to our site. You get immediate feedback of your photo (so you can take several ones until you are happy with one that will work). We are the only online passport photo company that has real photo experts reviewing each photo to make sure it will be compliant, they can even remove the background to become compliant with government guidelines. 📃 SELECT THE DOCUMENT TYPE You can choose among the following options: passport, visa, green card, work permit, or general-purpose photo. Then, select the country you are applying for and the number of photos you need. We will take care of the photo size specs. ✅ RECEIVE YOUR PHOTO Once approved, you have the option to get the photo delivered to your home, or to a CVS or Walgreens for in-store pickup. Your photo will be conveniently delivered in the right size. We are super interested in getting your feedback to improve the product. Let me know your thoughts! Thanks
Upvote (6)Share
Keen to try the new version! Used the previous one several times and it was already fantastic!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@alex_tuya hope you like it! We have added digital downloads this time! Let me know your thoughts.
UpvoteShare