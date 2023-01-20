Products
itsmy.fyi
itsmy.fyi
All for you to share. In one simple link. 100% Free.
itsmy.fyi is an open-source media creation tool (a LinkTree alternative) for everything you create, share or sell online, with you in **total control**, and unlimited urls for you to grab 🚀
Launched in
Open Source
,
Marketing
,
Tech
by
itsmy.fyi
About this launch
itsmy.fyi
All for you to share. In one simple link. 100% Free.
itsmy.fyi by
itsmy.fyi
was hunted by
Rishi Raj Jain
in
Open Source
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Rishi Raj Jain
. Featured on January 20th, 2023.
itsmy.fyi
is not rated yet. This is itsmy.fyi's first launch.
