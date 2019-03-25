Beat treats your team's spammy messaging in a special way. It gives you the power to convert it into a clear plan. With files, deadlines and all the details. Your information is in one single tab, so great ideas and significant content stays safe.
Dmitriy Levchenko
Hi Product Hunt 👋! I'm the founder of Beat, a web app that helps your team to get most of daily messaging. While ago we faced that, project discussions, planning, and managing are separated from each other. Often information is lost on its way to be noted. Details seem to vanish, as well as context disappears. In other words, we spread out, and bad things happen. So with @nikjara and @alex_vasyliev, we made a solution that seamlessly unites these project processes together. Just chat, as you usually do. Turn important ideas into goals and save time on hopping from app to app! We are super excited about this launch and can't wait for your thoughts and feedback!
Nikiara Purmambietova
We work really hard. It is a new way how your team and project will work. Without any useless time wasting on the card dropping, managing dozens of tabs, copy pasting from messengers - everything need are in Beat
Alex Vasyliev
Hi, All! We are excited about this launch. And we hope our product will help all of you to discuss your great ideas and then implement them with the same tool. We worked hard to make our product suitable for everyone from individuals to different sized businesses. And we hope you will enjoy using it.
Marvin Borisch
Logo + Name = suable.
Dmitriy Levchenko
@marvinpoo good point sir
