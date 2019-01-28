Introducing iTranslate Lingo: The easiest way to learn a language.
With iTranslate Lingo, we’ve made sure to put FUN at the heart of language learning, by designing an app that helps you easily and playfully learn a new language.
It's pretty simple:
** 4 Words per Lesson
** 5 Minutes per Day
** 1K Words in 8 Months!
Reviews
- Pros:
Look down a bit
👇👇👇👇👇👇Cons:
NO ANDROID SUPPORT 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Add android support please
Add android support please
Add android support please
Add android support please
Add android support please
After adding android support -
Improve itranslate design on android
Improve itranslate design on android
Improve itranslate design on android
Improve itranslate design on androidUnder Beat has never used this product.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
🔥
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Curious how this compares to large incumbents like Duolingo. 🤔
Upvote (2)Share·
Alexander MarktlMaker@alexmarktl · CEO, iTranslate
@rrhoover our initial goal is to create something simple, fun and lightweight and keep adding features over time. We're in it for the long haul as with iTranslate ;-)
Upvote (1)Share·
Thomas Schranz ⛄️Hunter@__tosh · Co-founder & CEO, Blossom
Learning language(s) helps to better understand others as well as oneself. Super excited about the whole category of language learning apps and their UX (just compare this to what we had 10 years ago. incredible) and I’m even more excited to see iTranslate launching Lingo to push further. Lingo is definitely worth giving a try.
Upvote (2)Share·
Under Beat@under_beat
Add android support please Add android support please Add android support please Add android support please Add android support please After adding android support - Improve itranslate design on android Improve itranslate design on android Improve itranslate design on android Improve itranslate design on android
Upvote Share·