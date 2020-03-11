iTranslate Keyboard
Realtime Translation in any messaging app
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Ylli Qerkini
Maker
Do you need to quickly translate a message within a messenger app or an email? Or reply to a possible match on a dating app while traveling? 😜 Well, we have the right app for you: Express exactly what’s on your mind in any app without worrying about language barriers with the all new iTranslate Keyboard App. The iTranslate Keyboard gives you instant translations with ease in any of your favorite messaging apps, e.g. WhatsApp, iMessage or Facebook Messenger, or directly translate in any Email app. Key Features: ● Easy to set up ● Get effortless translations in over 100 languages ● Keyboard integrates smoothly with all apps ● Customize your keyboard to match your style ● Works with your favorite messengers, social networks and email. Let’s break language barriers. Together. Any question? Reach out!
UpvoteShare