Olga Uzhikova
Maker
Hola everyone, Please meet ITG.digital, our online builder for illustrations. Our goal is to provide people with a tool where anyone can easily find and customize illustrations according to their needs without any special software or knowledge. ITG is not another illustration pack, it’s an Illustration Platform which allows automatically create custom illustrations from predefined elements. This is the only beginning of something big. We're constantly working on adding more illustrations and more styles. Among our road map features is AI Search which will allow the user to generate illustration based on his search request. It will be also a marketplace and we already develop our Sketch plugin which means we upload our predefined illustrations to our Online Builder just in one click. Is that cool? So please sign up and enjoy building your custom stories. We will keep you posted on our big updates!
Wow! Congrats team, this is incredible!
@mykyta_bondarenko Thank You!
Looks great! I guess it can be used to create ad creatives as well :)
@paul_shuteyev Thank you, Paul! You definitely can use it for ad creatives
Great! We'll use these illustrations in our works! Thanks, guys :)
@elena_milshina Thank you, we are going o add much more illustrations soon
Amazing work guys! Congrats on the launch. I love this. Thanks so much for doing this, you've saved us a ton of time.
@onwebdevnet Thanks a lot, we are working on more illustrations and updates