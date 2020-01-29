  1. Home
Easy to use online builder for illustrations

ITG, an online builder for illustrations:
- Build your custom illustraion online, easy with no design knowledge required
- Edit characters, change or remove elements, apply your brand colors
- 4 different styles available and more coming
- JPG, PNG, SVG
Discussion
Olga Uzhikova
Maker
Hola everyone, Please meet ITG.digital, our online builder for illustrations. Our goal is to provide people with a tool where anyone can easily find and customize illustrations according to their needs without any special software or knowledge. ITG is not another illustration pack, it’s an Illustration Platform which allows automatically create custom illustrations from predefined elements. This is the only beginning of something big. We're constantly working on adding more illustrations and more styles. Among our road map features is AI Search which will allow the user to generate illustration based on his search request. It will be also a marketplace and we already develop our Sketch plugin which means we upload our predefined illustrations to our Online Builder just in one click. Is that cool? So please sign up and enjoy building your custom stories. We will keep you posted on our big updates!
Mykyta Bondarenko
Wow! Congrats team, this is incredible!
Paul Shuteyev
Looks great! I guess it can be used to create ad creatives as well :)
Olga Uzhikova
Maker
@paul_shuteyev Thank you, Paul! You definitely can use it for ad creatives
Elena Milshina
Great! We'll use these illustrations in our works! Thanks, guys :)
Olga Uzhikova
Maker
@elena_milshina Thank you, we are going o add much more illustrations soon
Volodymyr O.
Amazing work guys! Congrats on the launch. I love this. Thanks so much for doing this, you've saved us a ton of time.
Olga Uzhikova
Maker
@onwebdevnet Thanks a lot, we are working on more illustrations and updates
